CALEXICO
City presents Easter Egg Hunt
The City of Calexico will hold their Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Crummett Park. Entry is free and attendees can enjoy carnival games, music and fun. The community is reminded to remember to bring an Easter basket and lawn basket. For more information please contact the Calexico Recreation Office at (760) 768-2176.
HOLTVILLE
Easter in the Park and Tortoise Race
Holtville Chamber of Commerce posted about their Easter in the Park event at Holt Park on Saturday, April 8 starting at 10:00 a.m., with a tortoise race beginning at 9:00 a.m. The event will feature egg hunts, face painting, petting zoo, Easter Bunny pictures and local vendors. There will also be a special prize for finding the golden egg. A special section of the park will be dedicated for those with special needs of any age. For more information please contact Holtville Chamber of Commerce at (760) 356-2923 or email rosie@holtvillechamber.org.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
