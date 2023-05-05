IMPERIAL
Community Cleanup
Imperial’s Spring Clean up will be back at the Imperial County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 13 from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Some items residents can bring are appliances without freon, general solid or green yard waste, furniture and electronic waste.
Items not allowed include stucco, explosives, sheet rock, medical waste, ammunition, roofing and construction materials, radioactive materials and hazardous waste.
Imperial residents must bring a current water bill with a valid ID with name matching the bill. Employees will not assist in unloading materials and loads must be tarped. There is a limit of two trips and nine tires per trip will be accepted. For questions, or more information, please call (760) 337-2418.
CALIPATRIA
Calipatria Clean up Event
The City of Calipatria Clean Up event for Calipatria residents will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Calipatria Public Works Department, located at 525 S. Sorenson Avenue. Residents must bring proof of residency; California Drivers License and water bill.
HOLTVILLE
Car Club to hold 8th Annual Car Show
Holtville Car Club will hold its 8th Annual Car Show at Holt Park in Holtville on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free to the public and will be showcasing cars and trucks from classics, customs, imports, low riders, muscle cars, motorcycles, pedal cars and bikes. For more information or to register contact Roberto Padilla (760) 562-0670 or Jorge Padilla (760) 960-6046.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
