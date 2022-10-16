WESTMORLAND
Regional Chamber preps for annual Honey Festival
Honey lovers can set a date for the 17th annual Honey Festival, which will be held on Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC) said the event is free and will be held at 300 S. Center Street in Westmorland. There will be vendor opportunities, sign-ups for the 5K Honey Run and contest entries, among many other activities. For more information, contact kayla@ivregionalchamber.com or check out IVRCC's website at www.ivregionalchamber.com.
EL CENTRO
Humane Society offers low-cost spay and neuter services
During October, the Humane Society of Imperial County is offering low-cost spay and neuter trips. The agency said they only have space available for small dogs – 30 pounds or less –, and cats. All pets must be between the ages of three months and seven years. To schedule an appointment for a low-cost spay or neuter for your pet, call their office during their regular business hours. For hours an appointments, call (760) 352-1911.
CALEXICO
Call out for Dia de los Muertos altar participants
The Consulate of Mexico in Calexico and the Institute of Mexicans Abroad calls on locals to participate in their Dia de los Muertos Altar Challenge. The goal is to create altars around the world to commemorate this Mexican tradition. Winners will be announced during Global Week – celebrated from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8 – which seeks to show Mexican talent abroad and create communities in other countries. To enter the Altar de Día de Muertos Contest online, visit forms.ime.red/reto-altares-2022 or call (760) 357-3863 for more information.
- Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus
