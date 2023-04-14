EL CENTRO
City invites the community to Earth Day Celebration event
The City of El Centro announced the ‘Earth Day Celebration’ beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the proposed Dog Park, located at 698 Park Avenue. This year’s theme is “Invest in Our Planet”. The community can enjoy a Tree Steward Workshop, tree planting, tree raffles, and festive crafts for all ages. Attendees will be able to learn about local environmental issues and ways to make a positive impact on the community. In addition to educational exhibits there will also be vendors, music and other activities. For more information, please contact the City of El Centro’s Community Services Department, Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
