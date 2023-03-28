IMPERIAL
Easter Egg and Family Fun at the park
First Southern Baptist Church and Imperial Community Church invite families to Easter Egg and Family Fun at Eager Park on Saturday, April 1. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the egg hunt will begin at 10:00 a.m. The event will feature an egg hunt, drinks, desserts and family fun. For more information please contact Mary Ann Wilson at (760) 791-1165.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
