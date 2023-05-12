WINTERHAVEN
First Avenue 17-day closure announcement
First Avenue from Rodenbaugh Road to Arnold Road, north of Winterhaven, will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting Monday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 31, per a revised road closure announcement from the Imperial County Department of Public Works. The closure is due to roadway improvements. A detour will be posted.
IMPERIAL
Historical Society offers sessions on volunteering at Pioneers’ Museum
The Imperial Valley Historical Society is calling out to volunteers who want to find out what it is like to work in a museum. This summer the Pioneers’ Museum will expand their education program offerings and plans to host open hours, school tours and family programs. Anyone who has availability during the summer is encouraged to join the museum as one of their volunteer information sessions. The next session is Friday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m. To RSVP attendance please email director@pioneersmuseum.net.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
