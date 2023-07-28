IMPERIAL VALLEY
IID Conserve Alert in effect through Saturday, July 29
Due to the current excessive heat warning, the Imperial Irrigation District has issued a Conserve Alert effective through Saturday, July 29. By conserving energy, we can take stress off the energy grid, maintain reliable energy delivery service and help avert rotating power outages.
Please conserve energy during the hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. by setting your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, avoiding the use of major appliances and turning off all unnecessary lights. IID thanks you for doing your part.
CALEXICO
Kubler Road closure
Kubler Road from Drew Road to Brockman Road will be closed Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August 3, per an announcement from the Imperial County Department of Public Works. The reason for the closure is due to road rehabilitation. Drivers are asked to please find an alternate route.
HOLTVILLE
Back to School Luncheon for HUSD teachers
The Holtville Chamber of Commerce announced a Welcome Back Teachers Luncheon will be held for Holtville Unified School District (HUSD) teachers. HUSD teachers are invited to attend and enjoy raffle gifts on Monday, August 21 at 12:00 p.m. at the Imperial Valley Swiss Club. To RSVP please contact (760) 356-2923 or email rosie@holtvillechamber.org.
