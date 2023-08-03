IMPERIAL
Pioneers’ Museum prepares for September re-opening
After a summer full of activities, Pioneers’ Museum will be closed for maintenance during the month of August. The museum leadership team and volunteers will be cleaning and refreshing the gallery spaces in preparation of opening back up in September.
Those interested can sign up to volunteer at one of the August Monday Morning Maintenance Sessions which take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Complimentary donuts and coffee will be provided to all volunteers. To confirm attendance please email director@pioneersmuseum.net or visit the Google form at the following link to view times available for volunteering bit.ly/PioneersMuseumVolunteersSignUps.
HOLTVILLE
Free swim days extended
The City of Holtville announced Family Friday Swim Nights pool hours will be extended. The public can enjoy swim days on on Fridays during the month of August, at the Gene Layton Memorial Pool from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
(0) comments
