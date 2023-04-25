HOLTVILLE
Community Service Scholarship Program accepting applications
The City of Holtville Community Service Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. Two Holtville High School graduates will receive $250 each. Requirements include a minimum of 2.0 GPA, minimum of 45 hours of community service and must be a graduate of Holtville High School. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 5.
Full requirements can be found inside the Holtville Chamber of Commerce office or at the provided link www.holtvillechamber.org. For more information please contact the Holtville Chamber of Commerce at (760) 356-2923 or rosie@holtvillechamber.org.
EL CENTRO
Community invited to Sure Helpline Center’s Gala
Sure Helpline will be hosting their Gala to benefit victims of domestic and sexual violence and honor community inspirational leaders. The event will take place at St. Mary's Church Parish Center on Friday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. For table reservations please call (760) 352-7878.
COUNTY
Last days for 2023 Congressional Art Competition submissions
High school students in California’s 25th District are reminded that the deadline to submit their entries for the Artistic Discovery Contest is Friday, April 28, per an informational document from Dr. Raul Ruiz, Congressman in California's 25th District. Entries are limited to one entry per student and all students in public, private and home-schooled are encouraged to submit an entry. Art pieces should be framed and have a dimension of 28” x 28” x 4”, including the frame. Every entry should be an original concept, design and execution.
Some artwork mediums for submission include oil, acrylic, watercolor, colored pencil, charcoal, pencil, ink, collages, prints, mixed media and photography. Each entry should follow copyright guidelines and are not to be copied from an existing photo, graphic, photograph or advertisement.
All submissions must have a completed Student Information and Release Form. Students can access the release form here. For more information please call (202) 225-5330.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
