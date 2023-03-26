CALIPATRIA
Presentation to help educate parents on dangers of human trafficking
The Calipatria Unified School District is encouraging parents to attend and learn about the dangers of human trafficking through a “Human Trafficking” presentation presented by Homeland Security Investigations via Zoom.
The English presentation will be on Monday, March 27 at 5:00 p.m. at provided link at bit.ly/HumanTraffickingPresentation_CalipatUSD, meeting ID is 879 4053 0221 and passcode is 415395.
The Spanish presentation will be on Tuesday, March 28 at 5:00 p.m. at the link provided here, meeting ID is 812 2466 4194 and passcode is 956046.
For more information please contact the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center at (760) 348-2116.
YUMA
Lane closure on Colorado River Bridge
The westbound lane on Interstate I-8 on the Colorado River Bridge near Yuma, Arizona will be closed by construction crews Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., according to a press release from Caltrans. The closures are part of an ongoing project between Caltrans and the Arizona Department of Transportation to upgrade the I-8 Colorado River Bridge.
Construction work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations. Travelers are reminded to please "Be Work Zone Alert" and watch for highway workers or other moving equipment.
EL CENTRO
Vietnam Veterans Day ceremonies
The Vietnam and Global Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9305 will be holding ceremonies for Vietnam Veterans Day on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m. located at Bucklin Park. The featured keynote speaker will be Martha Cardenas-Singh, mayor of the City of El Centro and daughter of a Vietnam Veteran and EMCEE Bro Tom Henderson. Honor Guard will perform 21 gun salute. TAPS will be played for fallen brothers and sisters in arms. All veterans from all branches of U.S. Military services from all wars who will be in attendance are asked to wear their military colors.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
