EL CENTRO
Humane Society low cost vaccination clinic
The Humane Society of Imperial County will be holding a Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Humane Society parking lot. Vaccinations include dog, puppy, cat, kitten, kennel cough, and rabies. Microchipping will also be available. The clinic will take cash only. Dogs must be on a leash and cats are to be in a carrier for safety purposes. No appointments are needed.
JACUMBA
Earth Day celebration at Desert View Tower
The Boulder Fair will be held at Desert View Tower at Boulder Park in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Attendees can enjoy exploring and learning about nature through wild plant walks, basketry, kids zone, hiking and exploring caves and carvings. There will also be Mexican food, coffee truck, arts, crafts, live music from Sage, Sunrise Highway and Victor Bosc.
OCOTILLO
Jacumba Hikers group to trek through
the Jacumba wilderness
Imperial Valley Desert Museum’s Jacumba Hikers group will be hiking Border Rider’s Trail to Blue Angel’s Peak and Nopal Peak on Saturday, April 22. Jacumba Hikers is a group geared toward experienced hikers. This six mile hike will start hikers off on a narrow, steep trail and through the Jacumba wilderness near the Mexican Border before going off-trail and up Blue Angel’s Peak and Nopal Peak. The elevation gain/loss is about 1400 feet.
The meeting point will be at Valley of the Moon Trail Kiosk-Parking Lot on Old Hwy 80 at 8:00 a.m. and the hike is expected to last until noon. For more directions contact IVDM (760) 358-7016.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
