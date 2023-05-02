WINTERHAVEN
Interstate 8 lane closure announcement
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 (I-8) on the Colorado River Bridge near Yuma, Arizona will be closed Tuesday, May 2 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for replacement of seismic bearings, per a Caltrans press release. Additionally, the 4th Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-8 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Motorists will detour by exiting towards Winterhaven/4th Avenue. Directions from Caltrans include the following: Turn right on to 4th avenue and continue southbound towards 16th street. Turn left onto W. 16th/US 95 street and continue heading eastbound towards I-8 on-ramp.
"The construction work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations. Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert," a press release from Caltrans reads.
For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
EL CENTRO
Library closed for maintenance
The El Centro Public Library will be closed from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for building maintenance on Tuesday, May 3. Any activities scheduled will be canceled.
OCOTILLO
Stargazing events back at IVDM
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum Stargazing Events are back with the first event of the season taking place on Saturday, May 6 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Imperial Valley Desert Museum on 11 Frontage Road. The event will be hosted by Michael Rood. Guests will be able to see moderate meteor shower "Eta Aquarids," which is associated with Halley’s Comet. Those attending are asked to bring their binoculars, chairs and blankets.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
