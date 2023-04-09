COUNTY
Second installment of real property taxes due April 10
Suzanne C. Bermudez, Treasurer-Tax Collector, reminds all taxpayers that the second installment of real property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, per a letter from the County of Imperial.
According to a letter from the Treasurer-Tax Collector's office, payments must be in the Treasurer-Tax Collector's office by 5:00 p.m. or bear a postmark of April 10, 2023. Please be advised that online payments may be made through the following link until 11:45 p.m. on April 10: common2.mptsweb.com/mbc/imperial/tax/search.
WINTERHAVEN/YUMA
Lane closure on Interstate 8
Construction crews will close the right lane on westbound and eastbound Interstate 8 (I-8) on the Colorado River Bridge near Yuma on Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for bridge work, according to an announcement from Caltrans. Additionally, the 4th Avenue on and off-ramps will be closed Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The reason for the daytime closure is due to an ongoing project between Caltrans and the Arizona Department of Transportation to upgrade the I-8 Colorado River Bridge.
The construction work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations. Drivers are reminded to watch for highway workers, moving equipment and to "Be Work Zone Alert."
EL CENTRO
Aquatic Center to host event featuring movies and swimming
The City of El Centro Aquatic Center will host Spring Dive-in Movie Night on Saturday, April 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will feature the movie "Sing 2" starting at 7:30 p.m. Food vendors will have items available for purchase however admission is free. Pools are heated.
‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ event
Sure Helpline Center is holding the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes march and calls on men in the community to join the men’s march against violence on Friday, April 28 at Bucklin Park. This event is a way to show support for families and help women walk away from sexual and domestic violence. High heels will be available upon request. Setup begins at 4:00 p.m. and the march begins at 5:00 p.m. from Aurora Drive to Ross Avenue. For more information please call Gabriela Cabrales at (760) 352-7878 or email Gcabrales.surehelpline@gmail.com.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
