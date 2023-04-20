IMPERIAL
IID to celebrate Earth Day with activities for the whole family
The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) will be holding their Earth Day Celebration ‘Invest in Our Planet’ with fun activities for the whole family. The event will feature music, food vendors, coloring contest, IID information booths and promotional items. There will also be a special appearance from Dippy Duck.
The Earth Day event will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the IID location on 333 East Barioni Boulevard in Imperial. Public parking will be available at IID’s employee parking lot on North K Street and East 10th Street.
ZIP books are back at the library
ZIP books are back at the Imperial Public Library. Requests for books the public wants and are not available at the library can be requested until Friday, June 30.
Guidelines include having a library card with no late fees, ten books requested per library card at a time, must be available on Amazon (for the library to order), cannot exceed a fifty dollar value and no textbooks, CD’s or audiobooks. Request forms are available at the library or can be accessed on the City of Imperial website at cityofimperial.org/public-library. For any questions please call the Imperial Public Library at (760) 355-1332.
