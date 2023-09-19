IMPERIAL
City of Imperial announces 2023-24 Signature Event Series – Market Days
The City of Imperial has decided to rebrand its Market Days events to encompass all that they have to offer. The City is pleased to announce its 2023-2024 Imperial Signature Event Series Line Up!
Fiesta de Los Muertos: October 21, 2023 from 5-9 p.m.
Parade of Lights: December 8, 2023 from 6-8 p.m.
Christmas in a Small Town: December 9, 2023 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
5K Colorfest Charity Run: February 17, 2024 – Times to be determined.
Blues, Brews & BBQ (featuring the 12th Annual Tri-Tip Cook-Off): March 23, 2024 from 5-9 p.m.
The City of Imperial invites the public to "mark your calendars and join us in Downtown Imperial for our signature events highlighting the seasons and the various culture and commerce in our community!"
– Roman Flores, editor@ivpressonline.com
