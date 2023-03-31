IMPERIAL
IVC and local law enforcement to conduct “active assailant” exercise drill on campus
Imperial Valley College (IVC) in partnership with Imperial County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Border Patrol and other Valley law enforcement will conduct an “active assailant” exercise drill on Wednesday, April 5. The exercise will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a lockdown of the entire campus for approximately fifteen minutes, per an announcement from IVC. Law enforcement will run through different scenarios around the 2700 and 3200 buildings. The rest of the campus will only be included in the lockdown.
Traffic will be restricted on the perimeter road to the 2700 and 3200 building until 9:30 a.m. or until the exercise is complete. Bus schedules will not be impacted. For questions or concerns please contact IVC Campus Safety Department at (760) 355-6308/07.
Community invited to home buying seminar
PrimeLending and CalHFA’s Dream for All Program will host a seminar with presenters Veronica Platero and Eddie Cardenas, on Tuesday, April 4 at Imperial Valley Food Bank, 486 West Aten Road. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and registration begins at 5:30 p.m. The CalHFA Program aids first time home buyers through the home buying process, down payment and closing cost options. Topics that will be covered are down payment options, down payment assistance, closing costs and tips for ensuring a smooth home buying process. will the presenters at the event.
SALTON CITY
Lithium Valley Listening Session
The Imperial County Board of Supervisors will host an off-site meeting including a Listening Session for members of the public to give input and comments regarding Potential Tax Revenue for Lithium Valley. This is one of many off-site meetings the Board of Supervisors will be holding throughout the year. The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at the Senior Citizen Club, 1375 Borrego Salton Sea Way. To access the agenda please visit www.Board.ImperialCounty.org.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
