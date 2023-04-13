IMPERIAL
IVC to hold Career Education Expo 2023
Imperial Valley College will be holding a Career Education Expo 2023 for the public to learn about services available on campus and IVC Career Education Pathways. Attendees will be able to discuss career and employment opportunities with local agencies. There will also be fire science, nursing and K-9 demos. The expo will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 on campus. For more information please contact the IVC Career Services Center at (760) 355-5712 or careerservicescenter@imperial.edu.
CALEXICO
Charlie M. Zamarripa to present his new book at Camarena Library
Camarena Memorial Library will kick off their celebration of National Library Week with an author visit from Charlie M. Zamarippa. The public is invited to the event at the library for the presentation of Zamarripa's new book "Happy Endings," where he will read poems from his new collection. Signed copies will be available for purchase the day of the event. Light refreshments will be served.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.