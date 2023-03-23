IMPERIAL
IVC to host community concert for children and families
Imperial Valley College will hold a free Community Family Concert for children 0 to 5 on the IVC lawn on Friday, March 31. This event will feature Grammy nominated and award winning Greg and Steve.
Vendors with food, drinks and more will open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. The first 200 families will receive picnic blankets. For more information or questions please contact (760) 355-6332 or to get free tickets visit the following link bit.ly/GregAndSteveTix.
Imperial Public Library offering free classes for adults
Free English, computer, conversation, and U.S. citizenship classes are being offered by the Imperial Public Library for adults 18 and older or 16 who are not enrolled in K-12 school. Those interested but cannot make the listed class times can still register and list what times work better.
More classes may still be available if needed. Each class has 8 spots available. Registration and class times can be found at forms.gle/GiYAHAxobPvCv4Zh9.
HEBER
Ribbon cutting to celebrate HESD parking lot completion
Heber Elementary School District, Imperial County Air Pollution Control District and the County of Imperial will join to hold an inauguration, Ribbon Cutting of the HESD Paving Project which is part of the efforts of the Community Emissions Reductions Program (CERP).
This event celebrating the completion of the HESD parking lot paving will take place on Monday, April 3 at 9:30 a.m. located at Heber Elementary School District, 60 East 14th Street.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
