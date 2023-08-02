OCOTILLO
IVDM seeks volunteers for August Volunteer Day
Imperial Valley Desert Museum is seeking their next group of 25 volunteers for their Volunteer Day. Anyone interested in what working in a museum and handling artifacts is like is invited to sign up. Volunteers will be able to organize photos, talk with museum staff, and learn about local history.
This month’s Volunteer Day will be held Sunday, August 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Volunteers are not required to stay and help for the entire day, but those who would like to are asked to please bring their own lunch. To reserve a spot please contact the Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or email curation@ivdesertmuseum.org.
IMPERIAL
Weekly Adult Literacy classes announced
The Imperial Public Library released their Weekly Adult Literacy calendar for the month of August. Adults can learn basics of using a computer such as typing, using an email, shopping and more. Other classes offered include conversation, English and U.S. Citizenship.
Days and times for classes can be viewed on the registration form at the provided link forms.gle/GiYAHAxobPvCv4Zh9. All classes are free and only open to adults 18 and up, or 16 if not enrolled in a K-12 school. For any questions call (760) 355-1332 and request the Literacy Department.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.