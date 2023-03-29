EL CENTRO
Food Bank’s first Easter Egg Hunt event
The Imperial Valley Food Bank invites the community to their first Easter Egg Hunt event at First Responders Park at noon on Sunday, April 2. The event will also include informational resources about the CalFresh program, games and prizes.
CalFresh, federally known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), provides food benefits to individuals and families with low-income. Bilingual staff from IVFB will be attending to speak with community members. The community is encouraged to bring their Easter baskets to enjoy the outdoor egg hunt.
CALEXICO
Community invited to book launch event
The Calexico Arts Council invites the public to the book launch of “History of Calexico, The Origin” by Yolanda Sànchez Ogàs at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. The event will be located at Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center.
WINTERHAVEN/YUMA
I-8 Road Closure update
The eastbound 4th Street on-ramp will be closed Thursday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in addition to Interstate 8 (I-8) on the Colorado River Bridge near Yuma, Arizona being closed Monday through Friday during the same time frame, per an announcement from Caltrans.
The closures are part of an ongoing project between Caltrans and the Arizona Department of Transportation to upgrade the I-8 Colorado River Bridge. Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The construction work schedule is subject to change due to weather or other maintenance considerations.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.