EL CENTRO
Students to perform in end of school year orchestra concert
Kennedy Middle School and McKinley Elementary School will be having their end of year orchestra concert which will include first year elementary beginners to advanced middle school students. The concert will take place Monday, May 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Kennedy Middle School gymnasium. For more information contact Kennedy Middle School at (760) 352-0444.
IMPERIAL
Upcoming IVEDC Summit
Registration is now open for the annual Imperial Valley Economic Summit hosted by Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) and co-hosted Imperial Regional Alliance (IRA) and Imperial Valley Business Resource Center (IVBRC). Local leaders and industry experts will discuss industry and economic growth in Imperial Valley. Attendees will have the opportunity to network and join conversations on Imperial Valley’s future. Topics that will be discussed are Lithium Valley, transmission and clean transportation, green hydrogen, renewable natural gas and more.
Registration is required to attend. Breakfast, panel discussions, presentations, lunch and reception are included in registration. The event will be held Thursday, June 15 at Imperial Valley College. For more information please call the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation at (760) 353-8332 or visit ivedc.com/events.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.