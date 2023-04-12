CALEXICO
It’s a LEGO® World Art Exhibit opening night
Calexico Recreation Department invites the community to join in celebrating creativity, inclusion and Children’s Day at the It’s a LEGO® World Art Exhibit Opening Night on Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center in Calexico. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be open April 19 to 27.
EL CENTRO
El Centro Public Library to celebrate National Library Week
In celebration of National Library Week, the El Centro Public Library shared on social media they will have additional activities throughout the week of April 24 to April 28. Some activities include ‘I Love My Library’ button making all day on Monday, April 24, Storytime with a Firefighter at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, Craft Time with Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, Story Time with a Police Officer at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, and more. All activities are free to the public, no registration is needed. A raffle will be held at the end of the week.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
