Today

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 91F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Some clouds early. Mostly sunny along with windy conditions during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.