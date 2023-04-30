SALTON CITY
LifeStream Community Blood Drive
Lifestream will hold a community blood drive on Tuesday, May 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at West Shores High School located at 2381 Shore Hawk.
Donors will receive a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature). Physical results will be posted on the donor’s private online portal. To set up an appointment please call LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
IMPERIAL
Charity Fair Event to raise money for student chosen non-profits
Frank Wright Middle School announced they will be hosting The Charity Fairy Event to raise money for the non-profit organization chosen by students such as Human Rights Watch, The American Heart Association and many more. The charity fair will be held on Tuesday, May 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the middle school’s cafeteria. Those interested in donating are asked to please bring cash as cards will not be accepted.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
