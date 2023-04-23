COUNTY
Webinar on geothermal power and lithium extraction importance
The Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association in Borrego Springs will hold a webinar important to people in the region, providing information on the importance of geothermal power and lithium extraction at the Salton Sea.
Speaker Jim Turner, Chief Operations Officer of Controlled Thermal Resources, will talk about how the extraction will work, the expected size of the projects, economic impacts and skills needed in the workforce. Turner is one of the three companies currently building geothermal – Lithium extraction plants at the south end of the Salton sea, per an announcement from Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association.
The webinar is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. The webinar is free but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register please visit abdnha.org/saltonsea.
EL CENTRO
LifeStream Community Blood Drive
LifeStream will be holding a community blood drive on Wednesday, April 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the El Centro Regional Medical Center Outpatient Center, located at 385 West Main Street.
Donors will receive a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature). Physical results will be posted on the donor’s private online portal. To set up an appointment please call LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
Mexican Consulate to hold “Cinco de Mayo” soccer tournament
The Consulate of Mexico in Calexico, the Institute for Mexicans Abroad and the Alliance Sports Association will hold an international soccer tournament “Cinco de Mayo 2023” on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at the Sunflower Park facilities in El Centro. Teams will be able to participate in both men's and women's divisions, as well as those for children under six years of age.
The Cinco de Mayo Tournament is an international effort with the United States. The tournament is a way to unify the American, Mexican, Mexican American and Hispanic communities across the United States by promoting culture of sports and health competition through collaboration with various national associations, leagues and non-profit organizations, according to a press release from the Mexican Consulate.
For more information, contact Armando Gutiérrez at (626) 616 8224 or email coachgutierrez65@yahoo.com. Teams can register through the application at the following link: bit.ly/CincoDeMayoSoccer.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
