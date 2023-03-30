Lifestream to hold Community Blood Drive
Lifestream will hold a community blood drive on Tuesday, April 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Road.
Donors will receive a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature) with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal, an announcement from LifeStream states. To set up an appointment please call LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
