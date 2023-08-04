EL CENTRO
Public encouraged to take Lithium Valley survey
The County of Imperial encourages the public to take the Take the Lithium Valley Community Engagement Survey.
Taking the survey will assist the county in “taking the next steps for community outreach efforts for the Lithium Valley Specific Plan and Programmatic Environmental Impact Report,” according to a social media post from the County of Imperial. The survey can be accessed at the following link bit.ly/LithiumValleyCommunityEngagementSurvey.
Mario Kart Tournament to be held for youth
Central Baptist Church will be holding a Mario Kart Tournament on Saturday, August 5. The event is open to the youth in the community grades 6th through 12th.
Attendees can look forward to playing with a team, competing in mini tournaments and an overall champion round for the chance to win a Nintendo Switch. All skill levels are invited to attend. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church located at 1290 South Imperial Avenue. For more information pleas visit the provided link eventbrite.com/e/mario-kart-tournament-win-a-nintendo-switch-tickets.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
