CALEXICO
Suicide Prevention Awareness Fair
Imperial Regional Detention Facility will be hosting a Suicide Prevention Awareness Fair on Saturday, May 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. located at 1572 Gateway Road. Local agencies and organizations such as Sheriff's Office Crime Prevention Unit, Womanhaven, Sure Helpline, Clinicas del Valle, Behavioral Health and more will share information and resources with the public. For information please call (760) 618-7200 ext. 113 or 418.
EL CENTRO
Zip books available for request
Library card holders can request up to three Zip books using the El Centro Public Library’s Zip Book Program. Zip Books eligible for request include regular, large print, books on CD and foreign language books that are not owned by the library. Regular and large print books cannot exceed $50 and books on CD or foreign language books cannot exceed $75. All Zip books are ordered by the El Centro Public Library through Amazon. Zip book items are to be returned inside the library with a completed survey.
Three books can be requested at a time. Request forms can be picked up at the library or accessed online at the provided link cityofelcentro.org/library/zip-books. For more information please contact the El Centro Public Library at (760) 337-4565.
National Day of Prayer at Bucklin Park
Local Christian radio station KGBA will be hosting the National Day of Prayer both through the airwaves and at Bucklin Park in El Centro today, Thursday, May 4. The radio station will have live on-air prayer time with local pastors from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on FM 100.01 and AM 1300, with each pastor each offering prayer. A live prayer event with more local pastors and ministry leaders will be praying publicly. The local theme for the event in 2023 is "Cry Out," or "Un Clamor" in Spanish. The event will focus on praying on the themes of "Looking inward to our lives, Looking outward to God, and Looking outward to those around us." The event will be in both English and Spanish. The public is invited to attend starting at 6 p.m. near the Veterans Memorial Wall area of the park, north of Bucklin Park's central pond.
