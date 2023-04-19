COUNTY
Three North-End public workshops to discuss strategies on reducing air pollution
The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District and Comite Civico del Valle will hold three public workshops on the Assembly Bill (AB) 617 in the North-End Brawley-Westmorland-Calipatria corridor. Attendees will be able to speak to air quality and community experts from local and state agencies. The AB 617 North-End Community Corridor is now accepting applications to be part of the Community Steering Committee (CSC).
The workshop located in Calipatria will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Calipatria City Council chambers. The Westmorland workshop will take place on Thursday, April 27 at Youth Hall, and the Brawley workshop at Del Rio Community Center on April 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For more information please contact Israel Hernandez at (442) 265-1800 or israelhernandez@co.imperial.ca.us.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.