IMPERIAL

Spots now open for Soap Making Class

Imperial Public Library’s Craft Day: Soap Making, has 12 spots open for ages 8 to 17 who would like to create a floral-scented soap bar for themselves or a Mother’s Day gift. The class will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the library, located on 200 West 9th Street. To register please visit forms.gle/83MhceSfHiFbRPL5A.

WINTERHAVEN

First Avenue closure announcement

First Avenue from Rodenbaugh Road to Arnold Road will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 10 to Tuesday, May 16, per an announcement from the Imperial County Department of Public Works. The closure is due to improvements being made on the roadway and a detour will be posted.

– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com

