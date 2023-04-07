EL CENTRO
Sperber Road closed for the day
Sperber Road from McCabe Road to Joe McNeece Loop will be closed Friday, April 7 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., per an announcement from Imperial County Department of Public Works. The closure is due to road repairs and a detour will be posted.
IMPERIAL
Higher Education Event for
students and working adults
Imperial Public Library will be hosting a Higher Education Event for students, prospective students and working adults on Tuesday, April 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will feature informational tables from various campuses, transcript evaluations, Q&A with counselors for admission, transfers, financial aid and programs available. Light refreshments will be served.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
