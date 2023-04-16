BRAWLEY
Last days to submit Taco Festival applications
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley reminds the public that the application deadline for 4th Annual Imperial Valley Taco Festival is Wednesday, April 19. Categories include "Best Carne Asada Taco," "Best Salsa" and "Open Category Taco." The event will be held on Friday, May 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will be located at Main Street and Plaza Park.
IMPERIAL
City invites the community to Colorfest 5K and night of activities
Imperial Market Days will have its Colorfest event in downtown Imperial on Saturday, April 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A "Family Fun Zone" will open at 5:00 p.m. with activities for all ages including a rock wall, dunk tank, carnival games and more. The family-friendly event will also feature a 5K Color-Run at 6:00 p.m. where participants will go on a course through “Old Imperial” to Savannah Ranch. The '80s tribute band "Stiletto" will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. to provide live music for attendees.
Library to continue regular Chess Club meetings
The Imperial Public Library held it's first Chess Club event on Thursday, April 13 where players of all skill levels joined together to share their love for the game. Regular chess meetings are planned to continue in the future, the library shared in a post on social media. All potential members, whether a beginner or expert, are welcome to attend. Those interested can call the Imperial Public Library at (760) 355-1332 for more information.
EL CENTRO
City to hold Earth Day Celebration event
The City of El Centro announced on social media that the ‘Earth Day Celebration’ will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the proposed Dog Park, located at 698 Park Avenue. This year’s theme is “Invest in Our Planet."
The community can enjoy a "Tree Steward Workshop," tree planting, tree raffles, and festive crafts for all ages. Attendees will be able to learn about local environmental issues and ways to make a positive impact on the community. In addition to educational exhibits there will also be vendors, music and other activities. For more information, please contact the City of El Centro’s Community Services Department, Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
