COUNTY
Second installment of real property taxes due April 10
Suzanne C. Bermudez, Treasurer-Tax Collector, reminds all taxpayers that the second installment of real property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m. on April 10, 2023, per a letter from the County of Imperial.
According to a letter from the Treasurer-Tax Collector's office, payments must be in the Treasurer-Tax Collector's office by 5:00 p.m. or bear a postmark of April 10, 2023. Please be advised that online payments may be made through the following link until 11:45 p.m. on April 10: common2.mptsweb.com/mbc/imperial/tax/search.
IMPERIAL
2nd Annual Autism Awareness F.A.I.R.
Autism Support of Imperial County invited the community to the 2nd Annual Autism Awareness F.A.I.R. (Fun Awareness Information Recreation). The free event will be held on Saturday April 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Eager Park. For more information please contact Autism Support of Imperial County at (760) 332-8686 or the City of Imperial at (760) 355-3316.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
25th Annual IVROP Recognition Ceremony
The Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program will be hosting its annual Recognition Ceremony today, Wednesday, April 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Imperial Valley Expo's Casa De Mañana building at the Imperial County Fairgrounds, located at 200 E. 2nd Street.
The Imperial Valley ROP will recognize the achievements of outstanding career and technical education (CTE) students from high schools throughout the county, as well as outstanding ROP Program participants. The CTE Teacher of the Year, Distinguished Alumni, Outstanding Business Partners, and community members who are committed to empower youth will also be recognized during this event.
The event theme is "Yesterday's Dreams + Today's Work = Tomorrow's Success." This event is free of charge. Students, parents, participants, and community partners are highly encouraged to attend. Students, parents, participants, and community partners are highly encouraged to attend. For more information contact the IVROP at (760) 482-2600.
Taxes and Tacos
On Thursday, April 6, Senator Steve Padilla and Golden State Opportunity are co-hosting “Tacos and Taxes” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Imperial Valley College. Dreams for Change will be on-hand to provide free tax preparation. Participants will enjoy free tacos at the event while they get their taxes prepared by IRS-certified volunteers for no cost. Imperial and San Diego County residents who earn less than $73,000 a year qualify for free tax preparation at this event. Residents may also qualify for cash-back tax credits when they file their taxes.
For more information about tax credits for low-income workers, along with free tax preparation and a free calculator to estimate your tax refund after tax credits, visit CalEITC4Me.org.
– Roman Flores, editor@ivpressonline.com
