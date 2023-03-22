CALIPATRIA
"The Colorado" to be shown on World Water Day
"The Colorado", a free movie, will be shown at the Calipatria High School's library on Wednesday, March 22 – which is also World Water Day – from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the community to enjoy. Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Mark Rylance, the documentary is about North America's wildest river from earliest settlements in the region to the impact of climate change today.
Refreshments will be served. Children must be accompanied by their parents. For more information, please call the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center at (760) 348-2116.
IMPERIAL
Pioneers' Museum to celebrate Pioneer's Day
Imperial County Historical Society and Pioneers’ Museum will be celebrating Pioneers' Day on Saturday, April 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. filled with educational, history based activities. Some demonstrations include blacksmithing, leather tooling, gold panning, coffee grinding, cow milking and more. The NAF El Centro Color Guard, Master Chorale and local band the "IV Ramblers" are some of the live entertainment to be featured at the event. Event admission is free. Food vendors and gift shop's street sale will have items available for purchase.
Parking is available across the street in the Imperial Valley College parking lot. For more information, please call (409) 352–1165.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
