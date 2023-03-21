EL CENTRO
The City of El Centro is excited to announce its upcoming Easter Egg Hunt and Movie in the Park on Saturday, March 25, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Bucklin Park.
El Centro's Easter Egg Hunt will feature 10,000 brightly colored eggs hidden throughout the event area, ready to be discovered by eager egg-hunters. The event will include games, face painting, balloon twisting, a kid's play zone, food vendors, and other festive activities. Children will be able to meet the Easter Bunny, and take photos as well as enjoy a tractor ride through Bucklin Park’s meandering hills.
The event will feature the movie “Puss in Boots – The Last Wish” which will start at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring your lawn chairs and blankets. For more information about the event, please contact the City of El Centro Parks and Recreation Division at (760) 337-4555.
SEELEY
Join local nonprofit Best S.T.E.P. Forward in celebration of National Autism Day a day early at the 5K for Autism / Under the Sea 6th Annual 5K event on Saturday, April 1 starting at 8 a.m. at Sunbeam Lake Park. The event will include the 5K run, face painting, a slime booth, food, games and more.
There is a registration fee for adults and a lesser fee for children (14 years old and under) for participation. Registration includes a T-shirt, race medal and tote bag. Any event proceeds will go to schools which ADA providers use for therapy sessions for children with autism. For more information find Best S.T.E.P. Forward on Facebook @BestStepForward.
CALIPATRIA
The Calipatria Chamber of Commerce presents an Easter Egg Hunt & Movie at the Park on Sunday, April 2, at Rademacher Park in Calipatria. The event will include food vendors, resources, free snow cones for the first 50 children, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Egg hunt starts at 4 p.m. The movie, “Inside Out,” begins at 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. For more information contact the Calipatria Chamber of Commerce at (760) 348-9975.
– Roman Flores, IVP Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.