CALEXICO
Vaping Presentation to educate community
Camarena Memorial Library and the Imperial Tobacco Education Project will have a Vaping Presentation in an effort to educate the public on the consequences of smoking, dangers of secondhand and thirdhand smoke and more. The presentation will take place at Camarena Memorial Library from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1. Parents and students are invited to attend. For more information please call (760) 768-2170.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
