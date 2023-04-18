CALIPATRIA
Young Road closure announcement
Young Road from one mile east of Blair Road to one and a half miles west of Wiest Road will be closed Monday, April 17 to Thursday, April 27, according to an announcement from the Imperial County Department of Public Works. The reason for the closure is due to Imperial Irrigation District pipeline installation. A detour route will be posted.
EL CENTRO
City reminds the public of Downtown Merchant Meeting
The City of El Centro reminds the community of the Downtown Merchant Meeting to discuss issues within the El Centro downtown area. The meeting will take place Thursday, April 20 at 9:00 a.m. at the Old Post Office Pavilion located at 230 S. 5th Street. For more information please contact the City of El Centro's Community Development Department at (760) 337-4545.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.