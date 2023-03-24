IMPERIAL
Youth Empowerment Summit to take place at IVC
Imperial Valley College LGBTQ+ Club will be holding a free Youth Empowerment Summit with workshops, food and entertainment on Saturday, March 25. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., located in the IVC College Center 600 building. Workshops will be held in the 400 building. For any questions or concerns please email lisa.soloman@imperial.edu or sabrina.worsham@imperial.edu.
BRAWLEY
Immunization Pop-up Clinic School Entry for BESD students
Brawley Elementary School District (BESD) announced an Immunization Pop-up Clinic will be available for BESD students on Thursday, March 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Barbara Worth Junior High School gymnasium. Immunizations available are COVID-19 vaccinations, TK and Kindergarten school entry immunizations and TDAP immunizations for 7th graders. No appointment necessary, first come, first served basis and no cost.
Limited quantities available. Minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. Please bring proof of identification, insurance cards (Medi-Cal or Private insurance) and all vaccine records. BESD asks that those interested wear a face mask or covering to the pop-up clinic.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
