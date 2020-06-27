COUNTY
State approves nearly $5.4 million for road projects
A $3.9 million project to widen part of State Route 98 from four lanes to six in Calexico represents the lion’s share of Imperial County’s allocation of $1.8 billion in road project funding approved Wednesday by the California Transportation Commission.
The new lanes would be added between State Route 111 and Rockwood Avenue.
The nearly $5.4 million allocated to the county also contains money for bridge upgrades. This includes $896,000 for work on six bridges on Interstate 8 and State Route 78 and $556,000 for two bridges on I-8 near Winterhaven.
The approved statewide funding is from federal and state gas taxes, including $800 million from SB-1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
“These vital investments will help keep our highways safe and efficient for all users,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “This includes improving safety and access for cyclists and pedestrians through investments in active transportation facilities that support individual and public health, cleaner air and reduced dependence on driving.”
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
BRAWLEY
COVID-19 patient dies
A female COVID-19 patient died on Thursday, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The woman was being hospitalized at Pioneers Memorial Hospital when she was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. No further information on the patient was immediately available.
EL CENTRO
Vehicle stolen from business
A silver Chevrolet Silverado with “Trio” on its doors was reportedly stolen about 2:37 a.m. Friday from Trio Equipment on Silsbee Road, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The Silverado was last seen heading eastbound on Main Street from Austin Road.
Home window shot with BB gun
Someone shot the kitchen window of a home in the 2000 block of West State Street with a BB gun Thursday, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The incident occurred about 5 p.m. A resident at the home told ECPD she was having dinner with her family when she heard a loud noise.
She said she stepped outside and noticed the home’s window had been shot. No ammunition was found, but the crack in the window appeared to be from a BB.
An officer responded to the scene, but was unable to locate any suspects in the area.
Officer responds to disturbance call
An El Centro police officer on Wednesday night responded to a report that a customer was refusing to leave the ampm store on West Main Street.
A clerk at the store called 911 about 9:49 p.m., in reference to the customer, a 67-year-old man, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
According to the clerk, the man was refusing to leave. However, the clerk reported the man did leave the store before the officer arrived.
The ECPD officer who responded spoke with the both the clerk and the man, who was outside the store.
The man told the officer that he just wanted some food. The officer bought the food for the man and sent him on his way. He was advised not to return.
SALTON CITY
Border Patrol arrests three for drugs
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested three people suspected of smuggling drugs on their bodies Thursday morning, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.
The incident occurred about 11:50 a.m. when a man driving a green 2004 Honda Accord with two female passengers approached the checkpoint.
A K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane, and agents directed the vehicle aside for further investigation.
Border Patrol agents searched the vehicle and the individuals, and found two small balloons hidden on both the women’s persons.
One woman had a balloon inside her undergarments; the other woman had a balloon hidden internally.
The contents of the balloons tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl.
The total weight of the fentanyl was 1.58 pounds, with an estimated value of $15,000.
Agents also discovered a small amount of methamphetamine inside one woman’s bra.
The three subjects, who were all adult U.S. citizens; the drugs, and the vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Woman’s purse stolen at casino
On Friday morning, a purse was reported stolen from a woman at Red Earth Casino on Norm Niver Road, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
Thief reportedly snatched the purse from the woman, and left in a gray, four-door Jeep. A friend of the victim tried unsuccessfully to chase the suspect on foot.
The victim reported the theft to casino security. The incident was reported to ICSO about 3:45 a.m. Deputies arrived shortly thereafter.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.