COUNTY
Prisons report more positive cases
A total of 35 Centinela State Prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported on Friday.
Of those 35, nine employees have been able to return to work. On June 3, a total of 24 employees had tested positive, CDCR reported.
The facility’s total is the sixth-highest tally of positive cases within CDCR’s 31 adult institutions, and less than half of the 77 total cases reported at California Institution for Men, which ranked the highest.
At Calipatria State Prison, a total of 23 employees have tested positive, with four of those having returned to work, CDCR reported on its COVID-19 employee status webpage.
On June 3, Calipatria reported 14 employees having tested positive. To date, no Calipatria inmate has tested positive, CDCR reported on its population tracking webpage.
At Centinela, a total of nine inmates have tested positive, with two of those cases having recently recovered. On June 4, it reported that three inmates had tested positive.
On Friday, CDCR also reported that an inmate at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, in Blythe, died Thursday at an outside hospital from what appeared to be complications related to COVID-19.
The inmate’s death was the 15th inmate death reported within CDCR related to COVID-19, and the first of an incarcerated person from CVSP.
CVSP currently has 991 incarcerated persons who are actively positive for COVID-19. CVSP has conducted 2,266 tests with a rate of 976.8, more than nine times the state and national testing rate, CDCR reported.
NILAND
Food to be distributed
Members of the public can obtain a box of free food Thursday during an emergency food bag event hosted by the Calipatria Unified School District and Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center.
The event will take place at two locations Thursday. One will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Grace Smith School gymnasium at 9 E. Fourth St., Niland. The second event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center, 501 W. Main St., Calipatria.
Fifty-six bags will be distributed at the Niland site, while 112 bags will be distributed at the Calipatria site. A drive-thru will allow participants can pick up the food items by remaining in their cars.
Less fortunate families, senior citizens and community members in Niland or Calipatria may receive a free bag of food at the event, which is made possible with funding from the state’s emergency food fund, emergency food and shelter program, the Imperial Valley Food Bank, and sponsorships.
Residents can also obtain assistance with responding to their 2020 census questionnaire during the events.
— Julio Morales, jmorales@ivpressonline.com
CALEXICO
Border Patrol seizes meth packages
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico station seized kettlebell-shaped packages filled with methamphetamine on Friday morning, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.
The incident occurred approximately 5:20 a.m. when a remote video surveillance operator notified agents of packages being thrown over the international border fence from Mexico into the United States.
An agent responded and located four abandoned kettlebell packages near the fence just east of the west port of entry.
The agent seized and transported the packages back to the Calexico station for further processing.
At the station, the package contents tested positive for meth. The packages had a combined weight of 4.6 pounds and an estimated street value of $8,740.
The meth was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the news release stated.
CALIPATRIA
Second-alarm fire burns vacant residence
A second-alarm structure fire Friday morning burned a vacant residence located at the corner of Highway 115 and Bowles Road.
No occupants were inside at the time, and there were no reported injuries for firefighters, Calipatria Fire Department confirmed.
There were no other homes or structures surrounding the residence.
The fire was reported to 911 about 4:05 a.m., county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
Upon arrival, CFD found the residence to be fully engulfed and requested second-alarm assistance.
Two engines, a battalion chief and a water tender from Imperial County Fire Department, as well as an engine from Brawley Fire Department, responded to assist.
Firefighters extinguished the fire, and cleared from the scene by approximately 8:45 a.m. Friday.
EL CENTRO
ECPD recovers stolen vehicle
El Centro police officers recovered a vehicle Thursday morning that had been reported stolen on Tuesday.
The vehicle, a white 1998 Toyota Corolla, was stolen from a residence in the 1500 block of Lenrey Avenue sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
About 9:21 a.m. Thursday, the Corolla passed through the intersection of Imperial Avenue and Main Street, county scanner traffic stated.
A license plate reader detected the vehicle as it passed, and an officer was dispatched, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The officer was able to track down the vehicle about five minutes later as it traveled down Imperial Avenue.
The two male occupants in the vehicle were detained, and the vehicle was searched.
Officers reportedly found a black .22 caliber firearm in the vehicle. The two men were subsequently arrested.
As the county jail is currently not accepting arrestees under the offense of receiving stolen property, the two men were released, with charges to be filed.
The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.
Rental vehicles vandalized
Five vehicles belonging to Enterprise Rent-A-Car were reportedly vandalized while they were parked in the parking lot of StrikeZone on North Imperial Avenue, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The incident was reported to ECPD on Thursday morning. No time frame was provided of when the vandalism occurred.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
