Valley Briefs
CALEXICO
Clinic closed after positive COVID tests
Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo closed its Calexico Medical Clinic on Friday after learning three of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The clinic, located at 223 W. Cole Blvd., will remain closed until April 20, Clinicas said.
Upon making the decision to close, Clinicas said it consulted with Imperial County Public Health Department and received confirmation to move forward with the temporary closure.
Clinicas said it is following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on actions to take to decrease community transmission of COVID 19.
Clinicas’ nine other health centers remain open and have not been affected at this time.
Information about Clinicas’ locations and hours of service are available at www.cdsdp.org or by calling (760) 352-2257.
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
EL CENTRO
Vehicle reported stolen
A black, two-door 2003 Mercedes-Benz LK3 bearing California license plates was reportedly stolen from a residence in the 800 block of El Centro Avenue sometime between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday, county scanner traffic stated.
The owner advised El Centro Police Department of a possible suspect who might have taken the car without permission.
Vacant resident reported burglarized
A vacant residence in the 500 block of Lenrey Avenue was reportedly burglarized sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, county scanner traffic stated.
The owner notified El Centro Police Department of the burglary Wednesday morning. The owner believed the incident occurred between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, ECPD call logs stated.
No description of stolen property was mentioned.
CALIPATRIA
Batteries reported stolen
Four Genesis batteries were reported stolen from an area near East Bowles and Blair roads, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The incident was reported to ICSO about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Each battery was estimated to be worth $250.
IMPERIAL
Motor grader vandalized
Someone broke the window of a motor grader parked near Huston and Cooley roads, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
An Imperial County Public Works employee notified ICSO of the vandalism on Thursday morning.
HOLTVILLE
Home reported for hosting parties
A concerned citizen notified the county Sheriff’s Office on Thursday of a home on East Ninth Street that was reportedly hosting parties.
The reporting party told ICSO there were ongoing parties at the location and believed that there was going to be a party there Thursday night.
Deputies responded to the residence about 8:50 p.m. and cleared from the scene after three minutes.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
