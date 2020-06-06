EL CENTRO
Procession for Coronel set for Monday
El Centro Police Department will be returning fallen Officer Efren Coronel home on Monday.
Coronel, who died Wednesday in San Diego due to complications from COVID-19, will be given full honors for the procession as his death is being treated as being in the line of duty. ECPD said the procession is expected to arrive in Imperial Valley after 2:30 p.m. via Interstate 8 to Imperial Avenue before continuing one to Frye’s Mortuary in Brawley.
The services will be announced on another date.
“We invite the public to welcome him home with open arms and embrace all that he stood for,” ECPD said in a release. “Efren touched many hearts and lives in his years of service which began as a community service officer in 1994, a police officer in 1996 and continued until his final days. He was a proud father, husband, brother, coach and servant. We will miss him dearly.”
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
OCOTILLO
Man dies in single-vehicle collision
A 54-year-old Victorville man died in a single-vehicle collision Friday morning on eastbound Interstate 8, just west of Mountain Springs Road.
The man, whose name was undisclosed, was the driver and only occupant in the vehicle, a California Highway Patrol news release stated.
On Friday morning, the driver was traveling in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on eastbound I-8. For an unknown reason, the driver left the south road edge of I-8, CHP said.
The Silverado continued to travel across the right shoulder of I-8. It eventually went down the embankment and impacted with mountainous terrain.
The driver was trapped inside the vehicle, and sustained fatal injuries.
The incident was first reported to 911 approximately 3:05 a.m. It was initially reported as a brush fire, as a passerby noticed flames coming from the scene.
Upon arrival, first responders discovered the fully engulfed Silverado that had landed down the mountainous terrain embankment. The Silverado had visible signs of major collision damage.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, the news release stated.
NILAND
Batteries, gas stolen from trucks
Batteries and gas were stolen from semi-trucks parked near English and Wilkins Road, county scanner traffic stated.
Four NAPA batteries and 100 gallons of diesel fuel were reportedly stolen from the trucks.
A supervisor notified the county Sheriff’s Office of the incident about 6 a.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to the scene shortly after to file a crime report.
A time frame for the crime was not provided.
BRAWLEY
Tractor reported stolen
A Case IH 2000 NX10 tractor was reported stolen from a field in Brawley, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
A reporting party notified ICSO of the incident about 12 p.m. Thursday. The theft is believed to have occurred on a past date.
CALEXICO
Brush fire burns 10 acres
Local firefighters extinguished a large brush fire Wednesday afternoon in a field just east of Highway 98 and Mount Signal Road.
The fire burned approximately 10 acres. There were no reported injuries, Imperial County Fire Department Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr. confirmed.
There were no surrounding exposures, and only brush burned in the fire.
The fire was first reported to 911 approximately 2:11 p.m., county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated. First responders cleared from the scene by 9:56 p.m.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
