EL CENTRO
Services for Coronel to be livestreamed
Memorial services for El Centro Police Officer Efren Coronel will be held Friday at 10 a.m., El Centro Police Department announced.
The department said the services will be closed to the public in order to maintain state-mandated social distancing guidelines for COVID-19.
However, the services will be livestreamed on the city of El Centro’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ElCentroCA.
Coronel, 51, died on June 3 due to complications from COVID-19. His death is being treated as one in the line of duty.
In lieu of flowers, Coronel’s family has asked that donations be made to either of these non-profits:
- El Centro Police Activities League, Attn: Edward Preciado, executive director, 1100 N. Fourth St., El Centro CA 92243. Web: http://elcentropal.org/index.html.
- Running 4 Heroes at https://running4heroes.org/donate/
The Coronel family has released the following statement:
“We feel so grateful and humbled for all the support that we have been receiving from extended family, friends, and our community. We are in awe of your kindness and friendship. The outpouring love you have given me and my kids have given us the strength and courage to face the difficult times. Thank you for being there for us in our time of grief. Love, the Coronel Family.”
THERMAL
Application period open for vacant school district seat
Coachella Valley Unified School District’s governing board has voted to make a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy left by Neftali Galarza, who represented Trustee Area 3.
Trustee Area 3 encompasses the Oasis and Salton Sea areas. This area includes Riverside and Imperial County.
Any interested party may contact the Coachella Valley Unified School District Superintendent’s office at (760) 848-1166 to obtain a Candidate Information Sheet and submit it by the noon, July 6, deadline.
Applicants must live in Trustee Area 3, must be 18 years of age or older, a citizen of California, a registered voter and may not be an employee of CVUSD once sworn into office.
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
CALEXICO
COVID-19 patient dies
A 72-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 died on Wednesday morning, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
First responders arrived at the man’s residence on Las Haciendas Drive, and pronounced him dead at 8:40 a.m.
EL CENTRO
Tractor reported stolen
A tractor was reportedly stolen from a field near Bowker and Ross roads, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The tractor belonged to Lakeside Organic Gardens. The company reported it stolen after noticing it was missing on Wednesday morning.
Car reported stolen
A dark gray, four-door 2014 Nissan Altima bearing California license plates was reported stolen Tuesday from a residence in the 1200 block of West Vine Street, county scanner traffic stated.
The incident was reported to 911 at 10:16 a.m., El Centro Police Department call logs stated. The theft was believed to have occurred about 9:30 a.m.
Vehicle hits traffic sign
A vehicle on Tuesday afternoon hit a city speed limit sign located near La Brucherie Road and Lincoln Avenue.
The incident occurred about 4 p.m., El Centro Police Department call logs stated. The sign was hit and damaged by a silver Honda Accord.
The driver of the vehicle sustained mild abrasions to the arms, but reported no other injuries to first responders. Neither drugs nor alcohol was indicated as a factor in the collision.
Stolen vehicle recovered
El Centro Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.
About 12:09 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it was traveling in the 1500 block of West Ocotillo Avenue.
It was discovered that the vehicle, a white, two-door Honda Civic, had been reported stolen in San Diego County.
The driver, a 27-year-old woman, was arrested. She was cited and released on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
The vehicle, which had not been stripped or damaged, was towed from the scene.
Verizon store vandalized
The Verizon store on North Imperial Avenue was reported vandalized on Wednesday morning, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
An unknown offender shattered the glass to the store’s front door with a piece of concrete. No entry was made into the business. It was estimated the cost to repair the door would be $500.
The incident occurred approximately 2:49 a.m. The store’s alarm system immediately went off, and an officer was dispatched to the scene.
The officer did not locate any suspects and verified the store’s rear doors were secured. A store employee responded to the scene shortly after.
COUNTY
Border Patrol reports two significant incidents
In two separate incidents Thursday, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man convicted of a sexual offense and later caught a woman allegedly trying to smuggle meth, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.
The first incident occurred about 2:35 a.m., when remote video surveillance system operators observed and notified agents of a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately three miles east of the Calexico west port of entry.
Agents arrested the man and conducted an immigration and criminal history screening in the field before transporting him to the El Centro station.
Records checks revealed the man, a 39-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, had a conviction on Oct. 18, 2018, for lewd or lascivious acts with a child in San Ysidro.
The man was sentenced to 364 days of confinement and three years of probation for his conviction. The man also had an outstanding warrant with no bail in Orange County for a sex offense.
The man is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution, the news release stated.
The second incident occurred around 2:47 p.m., when a 26-year-old woman traveling in a white Dodge Charger with her two infant children approached the Highway 86 checkpoint in Salton City.
After a K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane, agents directed the vehicle to the secondary inspection area for further investigation.
There, agents discovered 104 packages inside the trunk and the door panels of the vehicle.
Agents determined the packages contained a substance that was consistent with the characteristics of methamphetamine.
The total weight of the meth was 114.4 pounds, with an estimated value of $217,360.
The woman, who is a U.S. citizen, the meth and the vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The children were turned over to Child Protective Services, the news release stated.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
