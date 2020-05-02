CALEXICO
Man drowns in illegal crossing attempt
Mario Lopez, 45, of Ensenada, Mexico, fatally drowned while attempting to cross from Mexico into the United States through the All-American Canal, county coroner’s office announced Friday.
Border Patrol agents located Lopez’s body about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday floating in the canal near Rood Road and Pan American Street.
Agents notified the county Sheriff’s Office, and a deputy coroner responded to the scene shortly after. Lopez was believed to have drowned sometime Monday. No foul play is suspected.
EL CENTRO
Rooms at Wilson Junior High vandalized
The art room and band room at Wilson Junior High School on South Wilson Street were vandalized, El Centro Police Department call logs reported.
The incident occurred approximately 10:15 p.m. April 9. Someone entered both rooms, and ransacked and vandalized each of them using fire extinguishers and other items, including paint.
A total of $5,664.69 in damages was done.
The school had already addressed the situation and reported it to ECPD on Thursday morning.
Damages included a Lexmark workgroup laser printer, valued at $209.99; an Epson PowerLite 95 LCD projector, valued at $148.73; an Elmo document camera, valued at $585; a Polycom SoundPoint phone, valued at $81.99; a 23-inch Dell LCD monitor, valued at $109.99, and a Dell wired keyboard, valued at $18.99.
A total of 100 band uniforms were vandalized. The school paid $840 to clean them.
A window was damaged and cost $450 to replace.
A Chroma Acrylic Essential paint set with assorted primary colors, valued at $100, was used during the incident.
Four fire extinguishers were used during the incident. The school paid $120 to get them refilled.
Based on surveillance camera footage, the suspect was described as a Hispanic male, possibly a juvenile, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a marching band hat.
Men arrested on domestic violence charges
Two El Centro men were recently arrested in separate alleged domestic violence incidents.
Carlos A. Ramirez, 45, was taken into custody at 5:31 p.m. Thursday at an undisclosed location in El Centro by El Centro police officers and booked into county jail on $50,000 bail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Miguel Lopez, 28, was taken into custody at 1:39 a.m. Friday at an undisclosed location in El Centro by El Centro police officers and booked into county jail on $50,000 bail on suspicion of battery on a spouse or cohabitant.
SR-98 paving project near Calexico begins Wednesday
Paving operations at the State Route 98 intersection with State Route 7 near Calexico is scheduled to begin Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for up to four days, according to Caltrans.
The work involves partial lane closures with one-way traffic control through the intersection, a Caltrans news release stated.
Highway workers will be present to direct traffic through the open lanes, one direction at a time.
The intersection traffic signal will be set to flashing red to alert drivers to stop at the red light before safely proceeding.
The paving improvements are part of a three-month project on a 5.7-mile section of SR-98 from SR-7 to East Highline Canal Bridge.
Crews will work Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with some extended hours and weekend scheduling as needed.
During the project, motorists will encounter lane closures in one-mile increments and one-way traffic control through a single open lane.
Highway workers will direct traffic through the open lane, one direction at a time, when it is safe to do so.
Drivers are advised to allow additional travel time in anticipation of minor delays of 10 minutes or less.
HOLTVILLE
Apartment burglarized
An apartment in an apartment complex in the 900 block of East Holt Avenue was broken into sometime between 8 a.m. and noon Thursday, county scanner traffic stated.
The thief entered the apartment through a window, and stole miscellaneous clothes and food items totaling $250, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The owner notified ICSO of the incident at 6:59 p.m. A deputy responded to the scene shortly after to file a crime report.
HEBER
Vacant business burglarized
A vacant business in the 1000 block of Yourman Road was reported broken into, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
A thief reportedly broke into the storage room of the business and stole lawn care items.
An employee at the ampm store in Heber notified ICSO of the incident Thursday morning. It was believed the burglary occurred on a past date.
NILAND
ATV reported stolen
A green Honda ATV quad was reportedly stolen from a space at the Lark Spa Mobile Home and RV Park on Frink Road sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, California Highway Patrol announced.
The key to the ATV was inside its ignition when the theft occurred. The ATV has a confederate flag on its antenna, and an aluminum toolbox with a Ruger .38 caliber pistol inside.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
CALIPATRIA
Montgomery Road closed
Montgomery Road, southeast of Calipatria from Wiest Road to Fleming Road, will be closed until further notice due to road repairs, Imperial County Public Works Department said.
The repairs are to fix damage from local truck traffic. Detour using Wiest, Wirt and Fleming roads.
For more information, contact (442) 265-1818.
EL CENTRO
Aten Road closures announced
Aten Road, from Dogwood Road to Old Highway 111, will be closed for maintenance over parts of four days, starting Monday, Imperial County Public Works Department announced.
Monday’s closure will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to do preparatory work. Construction will resume Wednesday from 5 a.m. to noon and continue the next two days during those same hours.
Drivers should seek alternate routes.
From more information, contact (442) 265-1818.
NILAND
Woman injured in fall from RV
A 25-year-old woman was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs Thursday afternoon she fell from the top of a moving RV east of here.
California Highway Patrol said Tyler McCreedy, of Slab City, was a passenger in a 1999 International RV driven by Ryan J. Haala, 48, of Minneapolis.
The RV reportedly was traveling northbound about 3:30 p.m. on Highline Canal Road, just north of Beal Road, at an approximate speed of 10 miles per hour when McCreedy was assisted by another passenger to the roof of the vehicle through an access door.
McCreedy apparently lost her balance and fell from the top of the RV to the ground, where she was knocked unconscious. CHP said Haala returned to the scene, activated an emergency response and awaited the arrival of emergency personnel.
Imperial County Fire Department provided medical aid to McCready before she was airlifted by Reach helicopter to Palm Springs. CHP’s report described her injury as major blunt force trauma.
CHP conducted an investigation of the incident, whereupon they arrested Haala for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to Imperial County Jail, where he was booked on felony DUI charges.
COUNTY
Recognizing that the graduating class of 2020 will not be able to celebrate a traditional graduation, First Imperial Credit Union has joined 115 credit unions in 30 states in declaring May 4-8 as Senior Week.
FICU said the object of Senior Week is to honor graduates and give them the recognition they deserve, and it is encouraging the public to get involved.
One way to do that is to send pictures of spring graduates that can can be shared on the credit union’s social media. Submissions should include the student’s first name and last name initial, as well as their school. An example would be Jane R., Imperial Valley College.
Next, participants can add the #weCUgrads frame to their Facebook profile picture. Simply click the link to set a temporary profile pic.
Finally, readers can follow FICU on Facebook and Instagram to take part in its Senior Week activities. There will be opportunities to win prizes. Use #weCUgrads in social media posts during the week and tag @firstimperialcu.
“Being able to be part of these cooperative campaigns is what being a credit union is all about,” said Fidel Gonzalez, FICU president and CEO. “We get to share ideas, reinforce our community spirit and most importantly help people. Right now our local graduates need to feel celebrated, and we are glad to be able to contribute to highlighting them through the credit union Senior Week.”
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
