EL CENTRO
Video doorbell stolen from business
A wireless Ring video doorbell located outside of a business in the 300 block of West Ross Avenue was stolen, county scanner traffic stated.
The incident occurred sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 2:48 a.m. Friday, El Centro Police Department call logs stated. The video doorbell was estimated to be worth $250.
The owner notified ECPD shortly after the incident occurred. The video doorbell captured footage of two men wearing masks stealing the device.
It was also discovered that the business’s door lock and door frame was damaged. It was estimated approximately $1,000 worth of damage was done to the door.
Wallet stolen from vehicle
A vehicle in the parking lot of Lucky Supermarket on Wake Avenue was reported broken into, county scanner traffic stated.
Two suspects reportedly broke into the vehicle, a silver 1999 Infiniti, about 9:30 p.m. and stole a wallet, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The brown leather wallet contained an EBT card and $23 in cash.
The owner, who was working in the area, saw the incident and notified ECPD just after the incident occurred.
The owner described the two suspects as two Hispanic male adults — one wearing a blue handkerchief, a dark shirt and shorts, while the other was wearing an unknown colored shirt and pants.
The two suspects took off running northbound toward Interstate 8 and were last seen by Starbucks.
Man arrested for vandalism
A 42-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon for alleged vandalism, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
A reporting party notified ECPD about 2:30 p.m. of a man who had just damaged a truck in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn Hotel on Wake Avenue, county scanner traffic stated.
Officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect behind Best Buy off Wake Avenue.
After further investigation, officers discovered that the man had damaged a gas company truck in the parking lot and had broken a window at the hotel.
The man was arrested, cited and released on suspicion of vandalism.
HEBER
Person hospitalized for dog bite
A person was bitten by a dog about 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Harmony Way.
The victim was treated at the emergency room at Pioneers Memorial Hospital, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
SALTON CITY
Border Patrol seizes meth at checkpoint
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested two suspected drug smugglers in two separate incidents on Thursday.
A total of 7.29 pounds of narcotics was seized in the two incidents, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.
The first incident occurred about 11:45 a.m., when a 56-year-old man driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Impala approached the checkpoint.
A K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane. Agents directed the vehicle to the secondary inspection area, where they reported discovering six packages inside of a backpack that was in the back seat of the vehicle.
Agents determined the packages contained a substance consistent with the characteristics of methamphetamine.
The total weight of the meth discovered was approximately 5.16 pounds, with an estimated value of $9,804.
The man, who is a U.S. citizen, along with the drugs and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The second incident occurred approximately 11:45 p.m., when a 48-year-old woman driving a 2000 Honda Accord approached the checkpoint.
A K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane.
Agents directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection, where they reported discovering two packages concealed inside the spare tire of the vehicle.
Agents determined that the packages contained a substance that was consistent with the characteristics of meth.
The total weight of the meth was approximately 2.13 pounds, with an estimated value of $4,000.
The woman, who is a U.S. citizen, along with the drugs and vehicle were turned over to the DEA.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
EL CENTRO
IVWF awards $85,000 in grants
Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation has awarded Mission Support grants to seven non-profits serving health and wellness needs in Imperial County.
The total amount awarded was $85,000, with the individual grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 per recipient.
Mission Support is an annual funding program and separate from the emergency Imperial County COVID-19 Response Fund that was recently announced.
In alignment with the Imperial County Community Health Improvement Plan, IVWF’s Mission Support funding was awarded to 501(c)3 non-profits in Imperial County that serve the most vulnerable populations relative to these priority action areas:
- Healthy eating and active living, which targets nutrition, exercise and food security;
- Community prevention linked with high quality healthcare, which emphasizes asthma management, early and adequate prenatal care, and diabetes management;
- Healthy and safe communities and living environments, which involves the issues of prescription drug abuse, dementia and air quality.
The 2020 Mission Support grantees, announced Friday, were:
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Imperial County, $5,000
- Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego, $10,000
- Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Imperial County, $20,000
- Fit and Healthy Center, $10,000
- El Centro Police Athletic League, $5,000
- Imperial Valley Food Bank, $25,000
- Proactive-Health Inc., $10,000
“This year’s pool of applicants is all doing good work for our community, making our granting decisions difficult,” stated Dr. Helina Hoyt, Board Trustee and Program Chair, Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation. “While we couldn’t fund all of them, we are grateful for their dedication to our community and hope they will apply again.”
BRAWLEY
Voting underway for chamber directors
The Brawley Chamber of Commerce is currently conducting its annual election for its board of directors.
Chamber members are asked to go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VNNNMQM to cast their votes.
The Brawley Chamber of Commerce Nominating Committee, appointed by the president of the board, has submitted the following slate of Candidates for election to serve a three-year term on the board starting July 1.
The candidates are Noel Ortiz, Church of Gains IV; Cherisse Alford, Alford Distributing Co.; Andrew Shea, Wild West Landscaping; Sheila Kruger, Frye Chapel, and Ira Reisin, Brawley Scale.
Voters may also submit nominees on the ballot. Any nominee must be a chamber member in good standing.
Voting ends May 20. Only one ballot per membership will be accepted.
SACRAMENTO
Garcia urges governor to preserve New River funding
COVID-19’s impact on the state’s economy is expected to result in significant cuts when Gov. Gavin Newsom releases his revised budget proposal for 2020-21 on May 14.
Among the provisions of the governor’s original budget proposal in January was $28 million for the New River Improvement Project. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, said he has submitted a letter urging Newsom to preserve that funding, $18 million of which was to come from the general fund and $10 million from Proposition 68.
“Our region has come together and put forth a unified front in support of the New River Improvement Project,” he said. “After years of concerted and coordinated effort, we must continue to hold strong in our pursuit of funding. I am urging Governor Newsom and his Administration to maintain their previous budget commitment of $28 million, as outlined in his initial budget draft.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened the importance of this project,” Garcia continued. “Now, more than ever, we must safeguard public health and advance projects that will create jobs and bring relief to our local economy. The New River Improvement Project is an absolute priority for our district, and we are fighting hard to secure the project funding that our community is relying on.”
On Thursday, the state revealed a $54.3 billion deficit, largely attributable to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor’s administration projected 18 percent unemployment for the year, to go with an expected 21 percent drop in new housing permits and a nearly 9 percent drop in personal income.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
