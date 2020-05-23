EL CENTRO
Man arrested for battering 7-Eleven employee
A male customer allegedly battered an employee at 7-Eleven on East Main Street Thursday morning, county scanner traffic stated.
The incident occurred approximately 9:39 a.m., El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The customer, whose identity was undisclosed, allegedly had a stick and used the stick to hit the employee. The customer also reportedly slapped the employee.
Another employee notified ECPD just after the incident occurred. The other employee described the customer as a Hispanic male adult in his 40s who may be mentally ill.
The customer fled on foot prior to police arriving. He was believed to be en route to his residence nearby.
ECPD officers found the customer at his home on East State Street about 9:45 a.m.
Officers arrested the man and returned to 7-Eleven to review video surveillance footage.
The customer was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of battery, vandalism and brandishing a weapon. He was placed in psychiatric hold at county Behavioral Health.
WINTERHAVEN
Two displaced after house fire
Two residents were displaced after a home in the 1800 block of Indian Rock Road burned in a second-alarm fire Wednesday night, county scanner traffic stated.
The two residents were the only two people inside the home at the time. They were able to get out unharmed prior to the arrival of first responders.
The fire was first reported to 911 at 11:30 p.m., county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
Imperial County Fire Department Station 8 was the first-in unit. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the single residence fully engulfed, and immediately requested second-alarm assistance.
Assistance from ICFD, Holtville and Yuma eventually arrived. No exposures were adjacent to the residence.
Power lines and poles were about 250 feet away from the residence, but were not exposed to the fire.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared the scene by approximately 3:20 a.m. Thursday.
HOLTVILLE
7-Eleven reduces hours for cleaning
7-Eleven on West Fifth Street will be closing from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily for deep cleaning until further notice.
The store notified the county Sheriff’s Office on Thursday of its new hours of operation, ICSO activity logs stated.
COUNTY
Post offices to be closed on Memorial Day
U.S. Postal Service post offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
There will be no residential or business delivery with the exception of Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year.
Post offices will be open on a normal schedule on Tuesday for retail services, a USPS news release stated.
Normal delivery and collection schedules will also resume Tuesday.
PALO VERDE
Body found in river
The body of an unidentified man was found floating Thursday in the California side of the Colorado River, county scanner traffic stated.
It took about 5 hours before first responders were able to collect the body, as it was difficult to locate as it continued to float downstream.
The body was first reported to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office sometime Thursday afternoon. The information was later relayed to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.
Two women in Palo Verde along the Colorado River saw the body floating south about 3:40 p.m. One of the women notified 911. She explained that they attempted to stop the body, but were unable to.
The woman described the body as a possibly Hispanic male whose skin was turning “purplish.” The man also had on a white tank top and had tattoos on his shoulders.
About 4:05 p.m., ICSO requested assistance from Border Patrol Yuma, which sent a patrol helicopter.
Deputies finally retrieved the body at 8:04 p.m. near Mitchell’s Camp in Palo Verde. A deputy coroner arrived 30 minutes later.
The county Coroner’s Office did not respond to a request for comment as of press time Friday.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
