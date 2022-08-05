The Imperial County’s Public Health Department Heat-Related Illness Surveillance released an updated report that showed 14 heat-related deaths in Imperial Valley.
The update was released Wednesday on the agency’s website.
The department’s report says 121 people have had heat-related issues including heat stroke, heat exhaustion, fatigue and dehydration.
The median age of these individuals is 43 years. However, cases range from 1-year-old to 83-year-old.
According to the updated report 93 percent of heat-related illnesses this year were between 18 and 64 years of age.
About 72.3 percent of those affected locally by the heat were male, 26 percent were women and in 27 percent of cases gender was unknown.
The report says 14.7 percent were homeless.
The Department said 31 percent of cases were work-related and 62 percent were not work-related. Another 28 percent of cases were unknown.
The report says 79 percent of cases occurred outdoors.
The report says 85 percent of those locally affected by high temperatures did not require hospitalization.
In the previous two years Imperial County has recorded over 200 heat-related cases, with 28 deaths combined.
In 2018, Imperial County reported its highest record with 391 heat-related ill patients and 25 deaths.
