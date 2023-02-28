VFW Post in Desert Shores continues to be a Community Resource Center

SALTON CITY — On Tuesday, February 28, a County of Imperial press release was sent to update the community that the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3251, located at 50 Desert Shores Drive in Desert Shores, will continue to serve as a Community Resource Center to assist those impacted by the outages in Salton City area.
According to the press release, the hours of operation for the emergency shelter are as listed as follows:
Open – 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Breakfast - 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Lunch - 12:00 noon
Dinner - 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Showers available - 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The Imperial County Department of Social Services continues to be on-site to provide assistance and referrals, the release reads. The Imperial County Fire Department and OES have created a survey to assess the needs of community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.