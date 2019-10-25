U.S. commissioner gets earful about New River

CALEXICO — Jayne Harkins, head of the U.S. section of the International Water Boundary Commission, on Thursday vowed to work with local stakeholders to address longstanding New River concerns.
Yet, Harkins also cautioned that there were limitations to her authority and the commission’s budget that would restrict her ability to take immediate and sweeping measures.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat stuff,” she said. “I don’t have a lot of support in this administration to take on new projects.”
Harkins’ remarks came during an IWBC Colorado River Citizens Forum at City Council Chambers in response to calls by local officials that IWBC take decisive action.
As part of its mission, the IBWC helps establish frameworks for binational cooperation on issues such as transboundary water quality.
Locals had hoped to have Harkins agree to propose a minute, or an amendment to an existing treaty with Mexico administered by the commission, that would compel action on the New River.
Instead, Harkins reminded those present that she is in no position to order the sovereign nation of Mexico take immediate, and costly, measures solely to address local concerns.
“It doesn’t work that way,” she said.
A mix of diplomacy and incentives, Harkins said, would likely work best to help achieve the collective goals of the IWBC, which is comprised of representatives from both the United States and Mexico.
“We need to be creative and look at those things,” she said, adding that she wasn’t sure just yet what those things may be.
Local officials and community members alike appeared to be dismayed by Harkins’ responses to their pleas for action.
Jeff Lamoure, county Environmental Health deputy director, pointedly asked why the county wasn’t receiving the same level of attention and support from federal officials as the San Diego region, which faces similar pollution concerns from the Tijuana River.
“We expect you to advocate for us,” Lamoure said.
County Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar said locals are extremely frustrated with the lack of any progress with the New River, and indicated that the time has come for local officials to take matters into their own hands.
“We can’t play nice anymore,” Escobar said.
Luis Olmedo, executive director of the environmental justice advocacy organization Comite Civico del Valle, also called on Harkins to advocate at the federal level for funds for the county.
“If there’s a dollar we want 99 cents of that dollar invested here because it’s long overdue,” Olmedo said
Board of Supervisors Chairman Ryan Kelley asked Harkins to push the IWBC to develop uniform water testing protocols and water quality standards for the California-Mexico border.
Currently, the San Diego region has more stringent water quality standards in place for the Tijuana River effluent that originates in Mexico in comparison to the New River.
“We’re hoping to get the same level of respect that other jurisdictions have in the state,” Kelley said.
Similarly, an immediate action plan proposed by the county Public Health Department Division of Environmental Health called for revised water quality standards, improved water monitoring and communication efforts, as well as the stateside construction of a wastewater treatment plant.
The action plan was discussed during a presentation by Trina Hamby, county Environmental Health registered environmental health specialist and consumer protection manager.
Though Hamby had repeatedly called on Harkins to act, she also hinted at alternative measures.
“We are at a point that the county can no longer keep asking but has to demand action,” Hamby said.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors indicated they are planning to declare an emergency regarding the New River at its next meeting.
