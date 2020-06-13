MECCA – The Imperial Irrigation District anticipated restoring power by Monday to dozens of customers in the Mecca area left without electricity after a recent windstorm toppled dozens of utility poles.
The June 5 windstorm had damaged and fell 53 transmission and distribution poles along a 2.5 mile stretch near 68th and Grand avenues outside of Mecca and initially affected 1,839 IID customers, a press release stated.
The district was able to restore power to the vast majority of its customers relatively quickly, and expected the majority of the 62 customers remaining without power on Friday to be connected by midnight, with all others restored by Monday.
Despite the extensive damage caused by the wind gusts that reportedly reached 41 miles per hour, IID was able to restore power to 1,765 customers within the first 90 minutes after the storm and later to another 12.
As part of its power restoration efforts, the district was working to provide residential customers with temporary sources of energy, such as generators, until full restoration is achieved.
The severity of the storm damage prompted the IID Board of Directors, during a special meeting on Wednesday, to adopt an emergency resolution to seek assistance from the governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
Restoration costs are being calculated and are expected to be in the millions, the press release stated.
“Extending over two miles, the magnitude of the damage is quite severe but IID has been on-site since the first hour and we are doing everything we can to restore service to this major line and to get everyone back up as soon as possible,” said Marilyn del Bosque Gilbert, manager of IID’s Energy Department, in a written statement.
“We understand the difficulty such widespread damage causes and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to resolve these issues.”
