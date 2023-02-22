IMPERIAL COUNTY – On February 20, 2023, at approximately 7:36 p.m., a 2021 Tesla Model 3 was traveling the wrong-way, eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8, east of Forrester Road. A 28-year-old male from Coachella, California was driving a 2016 Acura ILX westbound on Interstate 8, east of Forrester Road, approaching the on-coming Tesla. The Tesla Model 3 collided head-on with the Acura, causing the Tesla to become fully engulfed.
According to a California Highway Patrol press release, the two occupants inside the Tesla and the Acura driver suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. At this point in the investigation, it is unknown what caused the Tesla’s driver to travel the wrong way on the freeway, per the release.
The Imperial County Coroner’s Office was notified, responded to the scene, and took possession of the deceased parties, whose names will be released through their office pending family notification (Coroner Case numbers 23-018, 23-019, and 23-020), the release states.
It is unknown if all parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, the release reads. The crash remains under investigation.
“The California Highway Patrol wants to remind the motoring public the often-violent aftermath from crashes with wrong-way drivers underscores the need for motorists to focus on driving defensively and distraction-free every time they get behind the wheel,” the release reads.
